Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

6 October 2022 at 9:00 EEST

Chief Legal Officer Nassib Abou-Khalil to leave Nokia



Espoo, Finland – Nokia’s Chief Legal Officer, Nassib Abou-Khalil, has decided to leave Nokia and step down from its Group Leadership Team. A recruitment process will begin immediately for his successor.



Nassib Abou-Khalil joined Nokia in 2014 and was appointed Chief Legal Officer in 2019. Before that role, he held various legal and compliance leadership positions in the company, including working as the general counsel for customer operations and leading the integration of the compliance programs of Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia.



"This was a very difficult decision for me. However, after eight years with the company, it’s time for personal renewal and seeking new challenges externally. Whatever I have been able to realize – both as Nokia’s CLO and in our industry-leading inclusion and diversity work – has been possible only because of the support and encouragement I have received from my colleagues at Nokia. Even though I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, I will miss working with this great team,” said Nassib Abou-Khalil.



"Nassib has been a valued member of Nokia’s leadership team. I thank him both for leading our legal and compliance work and for being a strong advocate of equality, diversity and inclusion within and beyond Nokia. I wish him all the best for his future endeavors,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia.



Esa Niinimäki, Deputy Chief Legal Officer, Corporate and Secretary to the Board of Directors, assumes the role of interim Chief Legal Officer of Nokia.

