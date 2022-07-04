Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.07.2022 12:30:03

easyJet plc (EZJ)
04-Jul-2022 / 11:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4 July 2022

easyJet plc

 

easyJet announces that, with effect from 1 July 2022, Peter Bellew has resigned as Chief Operating Officer to pursue other business opportunities and in the meantime is committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

 

The Board would like to thank Peter for his hard work over the last two and half years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

 

David Morgan has been appointed to lead the operations function as interim COO, reporting directly into Johan Lundgren. David has been with easyJet since 2016, including almost a year as interim COO in 2019 when he oversaw operations, delivering significant improvements in operational performance during that time.

 

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, commented:

I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him well. Everyone at easyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer.

 

I am pleased that Operations will be in the very capable hands of David Morgan who can move seamlessly into this role having previously led the operation, as interim Chief Operating Officer, throughout 2019.

 

David has significant experience and deep knowledge of the business and operation and will provide strong leadership for the airline this summer.

 

easyJet remains absolutely focused on our daily operation and continues to monitor this very closely, having taken pre-emptive action to build further resilience for the summer due to the current operating environment. The airline continues to operate up to 1700 flights each day and carry up to 250,000 passengers.

 

For further details please contact easyJet plc: 

 

Institutional investors and analysts:

Michael Barker Investor Relations  +44 (0)7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations  +44 (0)7971 592 373

 

Media:

Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications  +44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins FGS Global    +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell FGS Global    +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

 

 
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 172368
EQS News ID: 1389845

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389845&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

