4 July 2022

easyJet plc

easyJet announces that, with effect from 1 July 2022, Peter Bellew has resigned as Chief Operating Officer to pursue other business opportunities and in the meantime is committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

The Board would like to thank Peter for his hard work over the last two and half years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

David Morgan has been appointed to lead the operations function as interim COO, reporting directly into Johan Lundgren. David has been with easyJet since 2016, including almost a year as interim COO in 2019 when he oversaw operations, delivering significant improvements in operational performance during that time.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, commented:

I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him well. Everyone at easyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer.

I am pleased that Operations will be in the very capable hands of David Morgan who can move seamlessly into this role having previously led the operation, as interim Chief Operating Officer, throughout 2019.

David has significant experience and deep knowledge of the business and operation and will provide strong leadership for the airline this summer.

easyJet remains absolutely focused on our daily operation and continues to monitor this very closely, having taken pre-emptive action to build further resilience for the summer due to the current operating environment. The airline continues to operate up to 1700 flights each day and carry up to 250,000 passengers.

