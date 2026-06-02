SEC Aktie

SEC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.06.2026 15:52:22

Chief Risk Officer Sells 11,250 Shares of Regional Insurer, According to Latest SEC Filing

Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE) Chief Risk Officer Matthew Paul Larson exercised 11,250 stock options and immediately sold the resulting common shares for total proceeds of approximately $209,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($18.56); post-transaction value is $0.00 since all shares were sold as of May 26, 2026.Slide Insurance Holdings is a property and casualty insurance holding company based in Tampa, Florida. Through its subsidiaries, it focuses on underwriting and managing residential property insurance risks in the United States.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SEC S.p.A.

mehr Nachrichten