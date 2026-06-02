SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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02.06.2026 15:52:22
Chief Risk Officer Sells 11,250 Shares of Regional Insurer, According to Latest SEC Filing
Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE) Chief Risk Officer Matthew Paul Larson exercised 11,250 stock options and immediately sold the resulting common shares for total proceeds of approximately $209,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($18.56); post-transaction value is $0.00 since all shares were sold as of May 26, 2026.Slide Insurance Holdings is a property and casualty insurance holding company based in Tampa, Florida. Through its subsidiaries, it focuses on underwriting and managing residential property insurance risks in the United States.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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