Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
31.01.2022 01:53:31
Chiefs win toss, but OT rules don't benefit KC this time
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in Sunday’s AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl.The Chiefs won the coin toss, but Cincinnati’s Vonn Bell intercepted Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City’s opening possession. The Bengals drove deep into Kansas City territory, and Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to end the game.A week earlier in the divisional playoff round, Kansas City also won the coin toss against Buffalo, and Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown on the Chiefs’ first possession to deny the Bills a chance to possess the ball and win 42-36.Here are the NFL overtime rules for the postseason:— Play 15-minute periods until a winner.— A touchdown or safety on the first possession wins the game.— If the team possessing the ball first does not score, the next score wins the game.— If the score is tied after each team’s first possession, either because neither scored or each kicked a field goal, the next score wins the game.— There are no coach’s challenges with all reviews being initiated by the replay official.___More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL 這篇文章 Chiefs win toss, but OT rules don't benefit KC this time 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.