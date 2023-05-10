|
10.05.2023 12:41:38
Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, Protalix Say ELFABRIO Approved By FDA For Fabry Disease
(RTTNews) - Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of the Chiesi Group and Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ELFABRIO (pegunigalsidase alfa-iwxj) for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease.
Fabry disease is a genetic disorder caused by deficiency of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase-A, resulting in abnormal deposits of fats throughout a person's body.
ELFABRIO is a PEGylated enzyme replacement therapy (ERT). It is a recombinant human a-Galactosidase-A enzyme expressed in plant-cell culture that is designed to provide a long half-life, the company said.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Protalix BioTherapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|Earnings Preview For Protalix BioTherapeutics (Benzinga)
|
09.08.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.05.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.03.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.03.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.03.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)