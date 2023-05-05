Child Care Aware of America Names Susan Gale Perry as Chief Executive Officer 

ARLINGTON, Va., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a unanimous vote of the organization's Board of Directors, Child Care Aware® of America announced today that Susan Gale Perry will serve as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer.

Perry has served as Chief Deputy Secretary, Opportunity & Well-being, for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) since 2017.

In her current role, Perry directly leads 15 divisions and offices with 3,900 staff and $6 billion annual budget, overseeing the Department's Human Services portfolio which includes Early Care and Education as well as Public Policy, Communications, Government Affairs and Data Strategy.

Perry is a nationally recognized early childhood and human services leader. Most of her career has been in early childhood, where she held leadership roles including Executive Director for the state of Delaware Office of Early Learning, founding Executive Director of the North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation, and the Senior Director for Policy and Programs at The North Carolina Partnership for Children. Serving as CEO marks a return to CCAoA for Perry, who served as Deputy Executive Director from 2002-2010, when the organization was known as the National Association of Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Susan back to the organization," shared CCAoA Board Chair Renee Boynton-Jarrett. "This is a defining moment for our nation's child care system. We have every confidence that Susan – a leader committed to growing equitable opportunity, health and well-being for children, families, and communities – will steer CCAoA into its next chapter of impact."

"It is a remarkable honor and privilege to have the opportunity to return to Child Care Aware of America as its next CEO," said Perry. "Americans recognize that child care is an essential bedrock of our economy and future prosperity – making it possible for families to go to work, businesses to attract and retain a stable workforce, and helping children get a great start in school and life. CCAoA is the nation's leading voice for child care, and I look forward to continuing its incredible work championing access to high-quality, affordable child care for every child and family who needs it."

Perry holds a Master of Arts in Early Childhood Education from Concordia University in St. Paul and a Bachelor of Arts in Women's Studies from Hamilton College.

Perry will lead a staff of over 200 and manage the strategic, operational, and financial oversight of the organization. Perry will succeed Lynette Fraga, who stepped down earlier this year after 10 years of service.

Child Care Aware® of America is a national membership organization that works with state and local Child Care Resource and Referral agencies and other community partners to ensure that all families have access to quality, affordable child care. CCAoA leads innovative projects that increase the quality and availability of child care, and advance the early childhood education profession. CCAoA also conducts research and advocates for child care policies that foster equity and improve the lives of children and families. To learn more, visit our website. Follow CCAoA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Child Care Aware of America partnered with Koya Partners, an executive search firm that specializes in leading mission-driven searches, to conduct the national search.

