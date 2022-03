Child-Care Worker Shortage Creates Waves In US Workforce

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.As omicron cases wane and mask mandates are lifted, it's high time for many to free themselves from the metaphorical shackles of work-from-the-couch life. But for some, there's still a literal child-sized ball-and-chain tethering them to the ad hoc home office.A new report from Wells Fargo says child care labor shortages are affecting 460,000 American families, and it's beginning to weigh on the nation's economy.Continue reading