Children falling ill after 91 days without heating at London flats, say residents

People living in Tower Hamlets blocks complain of mould and cold conditions, as gas system issue also leaves them without hot waterTwo residential blocks in Tower Hamlets in east London have been without heating and hot water for 91 days, with residents saying the conditions were leading to children falling ill .Residents in Milo and Diagoras House in Bow have had no heating or hot water since 22 September after issues with the gas system were found. Internal works to remedy the situation did not start until 31 October.