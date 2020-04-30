Children's Minnesota CEO among 'Most Admired'

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota CEO and President, Dr. Marc Gorelick, has been named one of the "2020 Most Admired CEOs" by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Dr. Gorelick is among 10 Minnesota honorees recognized for professional achievements, community involvement and steady leadership. To view the complete article, visit https://bizj.us/1q3o6y. Dr. Gorelick was appointed CEO of Children's Minnesota in December 2017, nine months after joining the pediatric health care system as chief operating officer.

"Dr. Gorelick has demonstrated outstanding leadership and positioned Children's Minnesota as a confident and compassionate voice for children and families," said Gary Blackford, board chair of the Children's Minnesota Board of Directors. "Dr. Gorelick is a champion for kids, ensuring they receive the highest-quality medical care they deserve to not just grow, but thrive throughout their lives."

Under Dr. Gorelick's leadership, Children's Minnesota has exceeded many of its market share goals and achieved key clinical milestones. In 2018, Children's Minnesota received the prestigious Magnet Recognition Program designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). In 2019, Children's Minnesota received Level I verification by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) for its surgery centers, the highest level of distinction for health systems that perform complex surgical procedures in newborns, children and teenagers.

Dr. Gorelick championed an effort to make equity, diversity and inclusion a key area of organizational focus. In 2018, he joined more than 500 CEOs to pledge to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. To improve community health, Children's Minnesota established Community Connect, a program transforming the approach to health care by connecting families with resources, including housing, food and other needs. Dr. Gorelick is also a board member of Playworks MN, a non-profit working with schools to ensure all children have access to healthy, safe and meaningful play.

The 2020 Most Admired CEOs will be featured in a special edition of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal on September 18, as well as online. An event to honor their achievements will take place September 17 at Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis.

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

