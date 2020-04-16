Children's Minnesota expands virtual care services

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is responding to changing patient, family and provider needs as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to unfold. In order to offer the best care possible, the organization expanded virtual care for specialty services, primary care and inpatient units.

Read more Children's Minnesota COVID-19 information

Through the virtual care program at Children's Minnesota, children and their families can video chat with their care team from the comfort of home or their patient room.

"During these unprecedented times, we remain true to our mission and continue to do what we do best, taking care of kids," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO at Children's Minnesota. "I'm proud of how quickly we have been able to expand virtual services so we can offer flexible care options to patient families while following social distancing guidelines."

Continuing to expand virtual care services

Children's Minnesota more than doubled the services lines offering virtual care in March 2020 , and will continue to expand the service lines offering virtual visits.

more than doubled the services lines offering virtual care in , and will continue to expand the service lines offering virtual visits. These services allow patients with chronic or one-time needs to get the care they need while maintaining social distancing measures.

While maintaining the same high-level of care, Children's Minnesota providers will continue to discuss virtual care as an option with patients and patient families after we have overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

providers will continue to discuss virtual care as an option with patients and patient families after we have overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. Many services offered through virtual care will still be covered by insurance providers.

Virtual care at the hospital

Children's Minnesota has deployed "telebuddy" carts in all of our inpatient hospital units and emergency departments at both the Minneapolis and St. Paul hospitals.

has deployed "telebuddy" carts in all of our inpatient hospital units and emergency departments at both the and hospitals. This allows providers, social workers and other essential care team members to provide patient care while reducing the number of people in patient rooms and conserving personal protective equipment (PPE) usage, which continues to be in short supply around the country.

Read more Virtual care services at Children's Minnesota are rapidly expanding

Children's Minnesota staff make a music video to teach about PPE

At Children's Minnesota, our first priority is protecting our patients, their families and staff, which is why we have increased the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) at our hospitals and clinics. But PPE can be scary to kids who have never received care from someone wearing a face shield or worn a surgical mask themselves. That's why our staff joined together to create a song and music video to put kids' minds at ease when they see care teams wearing PPE.

Watch the video.

More information Children's Minnesota staff explain personal protective equipment through song.

About Children's Minnesota



Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-minnesota-expands-virtual-care-services-301042301.html

SOURCE Children's Minnesota