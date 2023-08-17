|
17.08.2023 13:39:16
Children's Place Posts Narrower Than Expected Q2 Loss; Sees Q3 Adj. EPS Below Market; Cuts FY23 View
(RTTNews) - Specialty apparel retailer Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net loss was $35.4 million, or $2.82 per share, compared to net loss of $13.3 million, or $1.01 per share a year ago.
Adjusted net loss was $26.5 million, or $2.12 per share, compared to loss of $11.7 million, or $0.89 per share in the comparable period last year.
On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales decreased 9.3 percent to $345.6 million from $380.9 million a year ago. The Street was looking for sales of $342.64 million. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of a slowdown in consumer demand.
Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company expects adjusted net income per share to be in the range of $3.55 to $3.65, and net sales in the range of $470 million to $475 million, representing an approximately 7 percent decrease as compared to the prior year.
Analysts expect earnings of $3.67 per share on sales of $466.39 million for the quarter.
For the second half, adjusted net income per share is estimated to be in the range of $5.00 to $5.25 on net sales in the range of $910 million to $920 million, a decrease in the mid-single digit percentage range.
Further, for fiscal 2023, Children's Place is narrowing its previously provided guidance, and now expects net income per share to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.25 and net sales in the range of $1.575 billion to $1.585 billion.
The company previously expected adjusted earnings in a range of $1.00 to $1.50 per share on net sales between $1.575 billion and $1.590 billion.
Analysts expect the firm to register earnings of $0.88 per share on sales of $1.56 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Children's Place Retail Stores Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.23
|Ausblick: Childrens Place Retail Stores gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
16.03.23
|Ausblick: Childrens Place Retail Stores präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
16.11.22
|Ausblick: Childrens Place Retail Stores präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
17.08.22
|Ausblick: Childrens Place Retail Stores stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.05.22
|Ausblick: Childrens Place Retail Stores stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.03.22
|Ausblick: Childrens Place Retail Stores gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
17.11.21
|Ausblick: Childrens Place Retail Stores stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.21
|Ausblick: Childrens Place Retail Stores mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Children's Place Retail Stores Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Children's Place Retail Stores Inc.
|25,60
|9,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.