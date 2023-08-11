Children's Place Recalls Certain Baby And Toddler Boy Jeans

(RTTNews) - Children's Place Inc. is recalling about 97,400 units of Stretch Straight Leg Jeans as they pose a choking hazard to young children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans have metal snaps on them that can detach and cause choking.

So far, the firm has received 1 report of the snaps detaching from the jeans, though no injuries have been reported.

The affected products are in sizes 6-9M to 5T and include Dustbowl Wash with style number 3022341 and vendor number 7000541; and Telford with style number 3022342 and vendor number 7000541.

The style and vendor numbers can all be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.

The called back products were manufactured in Kenya, and sold exclusively at Children's Place stores nationwide for about $25. Dustbowl Wash was available from September 2022 through March 2023, while Telford Jeans were sold from January 2023 through June 2023.

Consumers are requested to return the recalled product immediately to any Children's Place store for a full refund.

In recent recalls related to children's products, Soft Play LLC last month recalled about 3500 units of Sky Wheels as they can become detached from the overhead rail on the play set posing a fall hazard or injury risk to children.

Pottery Barn recalled about 310 units of Penny Convertible Cribs as the cribs' end panel can become loose exposing sharp edges posing a laceration hazard.