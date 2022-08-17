|
17.08.2022
Children's Place Slips To Loss In Q2, Sales Down; Issues Q3, FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE), a pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net loss was $13.30 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to net income of $24.10 million or $1.60 per share a year ago.
Adjusted net loss was $11.7 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $25.7 million or $1.71 per share last year.
Net sales decreased 8 percent to $380.89 million from $413.86 million in the prior year primarily due to the impact of a slowdown in consumer demand. Net sales fell 9.4 percent from the pre-pandemic 2019.
Comparable retail sales decreased 8.7 percent for the quarter.
Further, the company providing guidance for the third quarter and the full year fiscal 2022.
For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of approximately $3.95, net sales of around $500 million, and a low double digit decrease in comparable retail sales.
For fiscal 2022, Children's Place expects adjusted earnings per share of around $7.00, net sales of approximately $1.725 billion and a low double digit decrease in comparable retail sales.
The company said, "Based on the current environment, although we are now anticipating that consolidated sales for full year 2022 will be down approximately 8 percent versus pre-pandemic levels in 2019, we anticipate operating income will be up approximately mid-teens versus 2019 and EPS will increase approximately 30 percent versus 2019."
In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Children's Place shares were losing around 5.6 percent to trade at $51.89.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
