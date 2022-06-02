Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due To Burn Hazard

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued two separate recalls of children's sleepwear as they fail to meet flammability standards required for children's sleepwear.

According to the statements, about 120,000 pajama sets and nearly 15,930 robes were recalled across the country as they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

One recall involves Leveret branded children's robes, which are made of cotton and nylon, have an attached hood, cuffed wrists, two functional front pockets and a detachable belt. The robes were sold in children's sizes 12-18 months through size 14 and in the following colors: black, dark blue, green, gray, navy, pink, purple and white. The sewn-in neck label displays the brand Leveret, the robe's size, material content, washing instructions and "Made in China."

Another recall involves a children's two-piece, long-sleeved top and pant pajama sets. The pajama set is the brand "Cat & Jack" in the "Unicorn Cozy" pattern. The pajama top is black with ivory unicorns and ivory stars with the words "Dream Away" printed in metallic gold lettering. The pajama bottoms are ivory with black unicorns and black stars. The pajama set is 100% polyester and was sold in children's sizes XS, S, M, L and XL.

The customers have been advised to immediately take the recalled dress away from children. The pajama sets can be returned to any Target store location for a full refund. Meanwhile, customers of the Leveret branded robe can contact Joey Clothing for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the robes from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon's messaging platform. Consumers who purchased the robes directly from Joey Clothing, Nordstrom Rack and Zulily will be contacted via email.

No injuries were reported related to the recalled product.