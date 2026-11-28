(RTTNews) - Chile's antitrust authority, the National Economic Prosecutor's Office (FNE), is seeking a fine of more than $80 million against Apple Inc. (AAPL)for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the iOS operating system market. The complaint focuses on restrictions on app distribution and the sale of digital goods within applications, with the the alleged conduct dates back to at least 2019.

The FNE asked the court to order Apple to stop its anti-competitive practices and pay a fine of 92,378 Annual Tax Units (UTA), equivalent to 30% of sales from the affected products and services during the investigation period.

The FNE found that Apple controls 100% of the markets for iOS app distribution and in-app digital goods in Chile.

The FNE said Apple blocks app downloads outside the App Store and bars alternative app stores on iPhones, forcing developers onto its platform. Although Apple cited security and privacy concerns, the FNE concluded that these restrictions are unnecessary and that other ways to protect users are available.

The FNE also alleged that Apple requires developers to use its own in-app payment system for digital purchases, charging fees of 15% to 30% and preventing them from using other payment methods.

The National Economic Prosecutor, Jorge Grunberg, stated that "digital markets are an institutional priority for the FNE (National Economic Prosecutor's Office) due to their increasing importance for individuals and essential economic activities." He added that the authority would continue using all available tools to promote competition and prevent companies from abusing their market power.

Along with the fine, the FNE asked the court to order Apple to remove the restrictions and take steps to improve competition in the affected markets.