Chili's Selects Signal Theory as AOR for Menu Design Suite

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signal Theory , a leading marketing, advertising and brand development firm, has been selected as the creative partner to innovate the menu suite for Chili's® Grill & Bar, a renowned American casual dining restaurant chain and flagship brand of Brinker International.

"We were impressed by Signal Theory's ability to fuse strategy, world-class design and the human behavior of restaurant goers to help us further distinguish the Chili's brand experience," said Jesse Johnson, VP of Marketing at Chili's. "Their expertise in restaurant merchandising and their love for our brand will help us provide a better experience for our guests."

As an agency grounded in behavioral science, Signal Theory approached every aspect of the RFP assignment with curiosity.

"Who doesn't love Southwest Egg Rolls and a marg?" said John January, co-CEO of Signal Theory. "Chili's is a genuine American original. The more you delve into the brand, the more you discover the joy, comfort and meaning it delivers. We're going to amplify that."

January further explained that diners show up to the table with biases and defaults. Utilizing the understanding of the diner's decision-making process enabled Signal Theory to demonstrate how to create the most authentic Chili's experience.

After a competitive pitch process run by Pile & Company, Signal Theory was chosen for its proven track record in delivering effective branding solutions that resonate with consumers. Signal Theory focused on demonstrating its expertise in menu strategy and choice architecture to differentiate the firm.

Signal Theory will be responsible for redesigning Chili's various menus, including table menus, feature cards, bar menus, multimarket tests and food photography.

About Signal Theory

Signal Theory is a branding and design firm that creates joy, comfort and meaning through human insights for brands in the food value chain and pet sectors. With Midwestern roots, the firm has clients across the globe including SONIC®, America's Drive-In; Chili's® Grill & Bar; John Deere; BOSE; Certified Angus Beef; Elanco; and International® Truck. An Ad Age Agency of the Year, the firm can be found on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We are a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We are known for our big mouth burgers, Chicken Crispers, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com , follow us on Twitter or Instagram , like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok .

