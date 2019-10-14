CHIME Foundation Names ELLKAY'S Ajay Kapare Elected To Serve On Foundation Board

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLKAY, LLC, a leader in healthcare connectivity and interoperability solutions, announced that Vice President of Marketing and Strategy, Ajay Kapare, has been appointed to the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) Foundation Board as well as CHIME's Board of Trustees. His term will start in January 2020 and he will serve for four years.

As Vice President of Marketing & Strategy for ELLKAY, Mr. Kapare develops and drives strategic industry, business, and marketing relationships and identifies key business challenges, market demand, and growth opportunities to position the company as a healthcare IT market leader. Mr. Kapare plays an integral role in the senior leadership team at ELLKAY, identifying concepts and disruptive market solutions that can solve such challenges and make a long-lasting impact.

"I am excited and honored to serve on the CHIME Foundation Board," Mr. Kapare stated. "For more than 10 years, I have been associated with CHIME and believed in their vision of empowering healthcare leaders to transform health and care. During that time, I have consistently appreciated the way CHIME encourages collaboration between CIOs and vendors for the overall greater good and advancement in HIT. I am passionate about collaboration that leads to the development of innovative technologies and solutions that can empower both providers and patients with tools to improve the patient's healthcare journey. I look forward to continuing to work with CHIME and bringing my insight, experience, and passion while serving on the Foundation Board."

"Ajay is a true champion of CHIME and our mission," said CHIME President and CEO Russell Branzell. "His perspective on innovation and how health IT can drive change in the industry will help CHIME lead the charge as a global transformational leader."

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 17 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, ambulatory practices, diagnostic laboratories, payers, healthcare IT vendors, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With connectivity to more than 50,000 practices, 200 hospitals, and 450 labs, ELLKAY's system capability list includes over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions. To learn more about ELLKAY, please visit www.ELLKAY.com.

About CHIME

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 2,900 members in 56 countries and over 150 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME provides a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate; exchange best practices; address professional development needs; and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org.

