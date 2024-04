China acquired recently banned Nvidia chips in Super Micro, Dell servers, tenders show

CHINESE universities and research institutes recently obtained high-end Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips through resellers, despite the US widening a ban last year on the sale of such technology to China. A Reuters review of hundreds of tender documents shows 10 Chinese entities acquired advanced Nvidia chips embedded in server products made by Super Micro Computer, Dell Technologies and Taiwan’s Gigabyte Technology after the US on Nov 17 expanded the embargo to subject more chips and countries to licensing rules. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel