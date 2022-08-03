|
03.08.2022 04:45:00
China and Me: Picking up sailing dream in Hangzhou
BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn
Sailing and water sports are becoming increasingly popular in people's daily lives in China, especially in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, as the city is ambitious about becoming the leader of water sports in China. This has given French scholar Christian Fardel much room to show his talent in sailing and knowledge in maritime history.
According to Fardel, Hangzhou is a dynamic city rich with water resources, which reminds him of home. He is confident that people in Hangzhou's enjoyment of sailing and water sports will grow, and hopes the city will make great achievements and development in water sports in the near future.
Watch the video to find out more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-and-me-picking-up-sailing-dream-in-hangzhou-301598602.html
SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen schütteln Taiwan-Angst ab: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendet den Mittwochshandel mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die größten Börsen in Asien tendierten am Mittwoch in verschiedene Richtungen.