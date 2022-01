China Approves the AMD and Xilinx Merger -- What Investors Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) planned acquisition of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX), originally announced back in October 2020, is finally getting the green light from the last regulatory agency (approval was already granted in the U.S. and Europe). China's State Administration for Market Regulation gave the go-ahead late last week, paving the way for the two companies to merge, which the two semiconductor designers said should be complete by the end of March 2022.China's regulatory division basically stipulated AMD could proceed on the condition that AMD and Xilinx chips will continue to be made available to China as they have been in the past. In other words, AMD can't require that a Xilinx hardware purchase be bundled with AMD hardware or vice versa.Image source: Getty Images.