China Bourse Has Firm Lead For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Monday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,940-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism about a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The SCI finished barely higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and the property stocks.

For the day, the index was up 1.48 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,939.62 after trading between 2,917.69 and 2,940.32. The Shenzhen Composite Index eased 1.85 points or 0.11 percent to end at 1,614.87.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.12 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.82 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.52 percent, China Merchants Bank rose 0.11 percent, China Life Insurance soared 4.57 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy gained 0.50 percent, Gemdale surged 4.91 percent, Poly Developments accelerated 3.00 percent, China Vanke advanced 2.52 percent, CITIC Securities sank 0.68 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Monday, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow added 57.44 points or 0.21 percent to 26,827.64, while the NASDAQ gained 73.44 points or 0.91 percent to 8,162.99 and the S&P 500 rose 20.52 points or 0.69 percent to 3,006.72.

The strength on Wall Street came amid renewed optimism about the completion of phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal following encouraging comments from President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Strong corporate results from last week also made traders hopeful as earnings season gets into full swing in the coming days, including the likes of McDonald's (MCD), Procter & Gamble (PG), UPS (UPS), Caterpillar (CAT), eBay (EBAY), Ford (F), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Twitter (TWTR) and Amazon (AMZN).

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Monday on worries that a global economic slowdown could threaten near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $0.47 or 0.9 percent at $53.31 a barrel.