|
28.05.2024 06:28:09
China chipmakers are catching up fast in AI, SenseTime co-founder says
CHINA’S domestic artificial intelligence (AI) chipmakers are making fast progress in closing the gap on international leaders, according to SenseTime co-founder Xu Bing.Asia has a shortage of computation power for AI, lagging significantly behind the US, but China has the talent and data to make up lost ground, Xu said at the UBS Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong. SenseTime is one of China’s AI pioneers, though it’s been placed on a US investment blacklist as part of sweeping American sanctions curbing the country’s advances in AI.China’s progress in this field has been made more difficult by US trade controls preventing the import of Nvidia’s advanced AI accelerators. That’s sparked the need for domestic alternatives from the likes of Huawei Technologies and Shanghai Biren Technology, which are both also subject to US trade restrictions.“There’s a shortage of resources here in Asia in general,” Xu told Bloomberg’s David Ingles. “It’s like a 10 times gap of the compute resources that we have here compared to the US leaders. But I think Asian markets never lack talent and never lack data.” Xu added that domestic chips in China are catching up quickly and SenseTime is working with local semiconductor companies to expand the compute capabilities that they have. He did not name specific firms, but Huawei has quietly become China’s chip technology development champion, having successfully worked around US curbs to develop its own advanced smartphone processor last year.Xu said it’s not clear how far China is behind the US now, with some people estimating a year and others three years. But he said the country’s disadvantage in computing power won’t be permanent.“Compute is a commodity,” he said. “In the long run, compute won’t be a gap.”Besides Huawei and Biren, another chipmaker that’s shown promise on the AI front is Moore Threads Intelligent Beijing. Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Moore Threads’ chief executive officer in March on a tour of the country’s top AI and chipmaking firms, including AI developer Baidu and chip manufacturing gear maker Naura Technology Group. BLOOMBERGWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Foundermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Foundermehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 443,00
|0,00%
|Founder
|0,06
|0,00%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.