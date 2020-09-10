|
10.09.2020 18:15:00
China Chlorine Market Outlook 2020-2029: Supply, Demand, Industry Capacity, Industry Structure and Major Industry Participants
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlorine Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Chlorine has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
This market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research report provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CHLORINE INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Chlorine Industry Structure
- Chlorine Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
- Major Producer Facility
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Major Chlorine Producers
- Major End-Users
- Major Foreign Investments
- Potential Entrants
- Technology Development
- China's Chlorine Price
IV. CHLORINE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
- Overview
- Chlorine Production and Demand
- Chlorine Output
- Chlorine Demand
- Chlorine Capacity
- Chlorine Capacity Expansion
- Chlorine Import and Export
V. CHLORINE CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
- Chlorine Markets Outlook
- PVC Market
- PVC Market Outlook
- HCl Market
- HCl Markets Outlook
- Methane Chloride Market
- Methane Chloride Market Outlook
- Epichlorohydrin Market
- Epichlorohydrin Market Outlook
- Chlorparaffin Market
- Chlorparaffin Markets Outlook
- Chloroacetic Acid Market
- Chloroacetic Acid Market Outlook
- Chlorosulfonic Acid Market
- Chlorosulfonic Acid Market Outlook
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Chlorine Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Export to China
- Indirect export
- Direct Export
- License and Contract Manufacture
- Assembling in China
- Contract Manufacturing
- Trade Permit
- Investment
- Equity Joint Venture
- Contractual Joint Venture
- Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
VII. CHLORINE PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Chlorine Producer Profiles and Directory
- Major End-Users
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xsct4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-chlorine-market-outlook-2020-2029-supply-demand-industry-capacity-industry-structure-and-major-industry-participants-301127673.html
SOURCE Research and Markets