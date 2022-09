China Extends Its Influence With Emergency Loans

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

China has been doing more than flexing its military muscle lately.With a goal of deploying $900 billion by 2048, the nation's so-called Belt and Road initiative is arguably one of the largest capital allocation drives in history. Launched in 2013, it's the cornerstone of Beijing's bid to extend its geopolitical influence with ownership of highly strategic, infrastructure-oriented assets -- in countries that also just so happen tend to be rich in the resources the world's second-largest economy needs.Now, according to new data analyzed by the Financial Times, China is going one step further. Embracing the role of first choice lender of last resort, the communist nation is emerging as a direct competitor to the International Monetary Fund, one of the pillars of the postwar financial system.