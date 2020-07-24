China Finance Online Announces a New Telephone Dial-in Numbers for the First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on July 24, 2020

BEIJING, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Finance Online Co. Limited ("China Finance Online", or the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (NASDAQ GS: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that the dial-in numbers for the previously announced first quarter 2020 earnings call on July 24, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on July 24, 2020) have been changed to:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-760-0770 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-906-613 Singapore Toll Free: 800-616-2392 Mainland China Toll Free: 800-870-0532 or 400-624-0407 Conference ID: 8297327

The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.chinafinanceonline.com/.

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the conference ID to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event through 9:59 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2020 (or 9:59 p.m.Beijing/Hong Kong Time on July 31, 2020). The dial-in details for the replay are:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-452-5696 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-117 Singapore Toll Free: 800-616-2305 Mainland China Toll Free: 800-870-0205 or 400-632-2162 Conference ID: 8297327

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yg4sir25.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co. Limited is a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese retail investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company's prominent flagship portal site, www.jrj.com, is ranked among the top financial websites in China. In addition to the web-based securities trading platform, the Company offers basic financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co. Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions. China Finance Online also provides brokerage services in Hong Kong.

For more information, please contact:

China Finance Online

+86-10-8336-3100

ir@jrj.com

Kevin Theiss

(212) 521-4050

kevin@awakenlab.com

