Mattel Aktie
WKN: 851704 / ISIN: US5770811025
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12.05.2026 17:27:36
China-Focused Fund Cuts $7 Million from U.S. Toy Maker Mattel
On May 12, 2026, Serenity Capital Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 383,611 shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) during the first quarter, an estimated $6.99 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Serenity Capital Management reduced its position in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) by 383,611 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $6.99 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. At quarter end, the fund reported holding 2,002,032 shares, valued at $29.09 million.Mattel is a global leader in the toy and family entertainment industry, leveraging a diverse brand portfolio and international distribution network. The company’s strategy centers on brand innovation, licensing partnerships, and expanding digital engagement to capture evolving consumer preferences. Scale, brand recognition, and a broad product mix provide Mattel with a competitive advantage in the consumer cyclical sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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