China Fortune Land Development H1 Achieves RMB 8.48 Billion of Net Profits Attributable to Shareholders, a Year-on-year Increase of 22.4%

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2019 Semi-annual Report issued by China Fortune Land Development (CFLD) on August 16, in the first half of 2019, CFLD achieved RMB 8.48 billion of net profits attributable to shareholders, a year-on-year increase of 22.4%; an operating revenue of RMB 38.73 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%; and RMB 457.07 billion of total assets, a year-on-year increase of 11.6%.

The report shows that in the first half of 2019, CFLD's gross profit margin reached 48.7%, up 2.9% from the same period last year; the overall net profit margin reached 21.1%, increasing by 2.1% year on year; and ROE reached 21.3%, increasing by 4.8% year on year.

In the reporting period, CFLD's cash inflows from business activities totaled RMB 40.79 billion, and the payback rate rocketed to 62% in the first half of 2019, up from 46% in the same period last year.

As of the end of June 2019, CFLD's income received in advance stood at RMB 140.3 billion. This would be gradually transferred to the company's operating revenue and profits in the following three years.

Smooth financing channels supported by a constantly improving structure

Statistics show that the net cash flow from CFLD's financing activities increased to RMB 31.74 billion in the first half of 2019, up from RMB -9.72 billion in the same period last year. During the reporting period, CFLD newly financed RMB 63.26 billion, RMB 52.99 billion of which had been contributed by non-real estate sectors. This accounted for 84% of the total.

In June 2019, CFLD's special program for providing asset support for the Wenjin New Industry City Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project in Xinzhou District, Wuhan City, was launched. Through this, CFLD issued RMB 2.1 billion with a release period of 1 to 6 years and an issue rate from 6% to 7.3%. This is the only program that has provided asset support for single-park PPP project since 2018.

Exploring of metropolitan areas and replicating the successful experience in other locations

Focusing on core metropolitan areas, CFLD endeavors to create a "3+3+X" business pattern comprising core metropolitan areas. While vigorously developing businesses in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei metropolitan area, CFLD expanded to the Yangtze River Delta metropolitan area surrounding Nanjing, Hangzhou and Hefei in a comprehensive manner. It also accelerated business expansion in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Additionally, CFLD promoted development of the three core metropolitan areas with high growth potential, namely Zhengzhou, Wuhan and Chengdu, as well as the four core metropolitan areas with growth potential, namely Changsha, Xi'an, Guiyang and Shenyang.

The report shows that regions outside the greater Beijing area contributed to 38.47% of the overall revenue of CFLD, up from 21.69% in the same period last year. The revenue of these regions reached RMB 14.808 billion, an increase of 96.54% year on year. CFLD achieved a 16.82% year-on-year increase in sales to RMB 37.564 billion in regions outside the greater Beijing area. Accounting for 58.21% of the total, the sales volume indicates a significant increase in the contribution of regions outside the greater Beijing area compared with 39.94% in the same period last year.

Strong industry development capability and increased number of major projects

Statistics show that in the first half of 2019, industry parks operated and invested by CFLD signed new contracts with 328 enterprises with investment of RMB 105.2 billion. CFLD's contracted investment amount grew rapidly for four consecutive years, with a compound annual growth rate of close to 33% and a year-on-year increase of 9%.

During the reporting period, the Sunwoda battery project, with tens of billions in RMB in investments, was launched in Lishui New Industry City, Nanjing. This helped build Nanjing into a landmark of new energy vehicle industry. The Chi Mei Materials Technology, one of China's top 500 listed companies, settled in Changfeng New Industry City, helping build Hefei into a new display industry cluster with hundreds of billions in RMB in investment.

New Business: Launch of the first commercial office building project

Another announcement issued on the same day revealed that CFLD transferred 100% of the equity and RMB 442 million of debt of the project company (Beijing Wusheng Technology Co., Ltd.) to Ping An Life Insurance. Meanwhile, Ping An Life Insurance entrusted CFLD's subsidiary company to be the developer, constructor and service provider for the project.

After transferring the equity and debt of the project company to Ping An Life Insurance at a price of RMB 5.828 billion, CFLD ushered in a new round of development under a light-asset model. Also following the transfer, CFLD, as an agent entrusted with the development, construction and management work of the company, charged agency fees for construction and asset management.

In September last year, Ping An Insurance became a strategic partner of CFLD. This project marks the beginning of the cooperation between Ping An and CFLD at the operational level.

