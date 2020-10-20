China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair: A Grand Global Trade Feast Gathering 2,500 Lighting Brands

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After one year of waiting and careful planning, the 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (GILF) will be held at Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, from October 22 to 26, 2020. With the great support of Zhongshan Municipal People's Government, the fair will be co-sponsored by China Association of Lighting Industry (CALI) and Guzhen Town - China's Lighting Capital, and organized by Guzhen Lighting Expo Co., Ltd.

With the theme of "Guzhen Lights up the World", the fair aims to "develop an ecosystem of lighting industry by launching intelligent products", help enterprises achieve a turnaround after the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate the upgrading of the industry chain through improving the exhibition size, content and services in multiple dimensions to become a lighting feast with full coverage of different exhibit categories, direct procurement, convenient trade and price competitive products.

A Strong Exhibition Platform of Eight Venues Covering the Industry-wide Chain

After the pandemic outbreak, the lighting market fell into a short low tide period before ushering at dawn. As increasing market demands emerge in the second half of the year, especially in the third quarter, the lighting fair held in October will surely elevate the peak season of the lighting industry to a new height.

Keeping a foothold on the source of an industrial cluster valued RMB 100 billion, the GILF makes full use of its advantages in locality, business climate and talents to deepen the modes of "cooperation between exhibition and lighting megastores", "network transportation" and "having exhibition halls in front and factories behind". Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, as the main venue, joins hands with 7 sub-venues (Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance, Lighting Era Center, Besun Lighting Plaza, Huayu Plaza and Streetlight City) to build the great GILF. The exhibition space of 8 venues reaches over 1,500,000 sqm, presenting 2,500 high-quality exhibitors. It collaborates with the B2B trading platform DENGGLE.COM to further integrate and consolidate GILF platforms and extend the chain of exhibition services.

The GILF Gains Popularity among Exhibitors by Virtue of Scientific Partition of Exhibition Areas

In order to realize integration in the layout, the exhibits of comprehensive lighting brands are systematically and scientifically partitioned in the main venue Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. Decorative lighting, residential lighting, outdoor lighting, commercial lighting, lighting accessories, equipment are displayed based on zones. In the main venue are a lighting exhibition hall mainly displaying mid-stream finished products as well as the manufacturing and supporting exhibition hall displaying upstream and downstream industries.

The main venue will welcome 845 brand enterprises, including Chuanglite Lighting, Puye Lighting, Songpu Lighting, Yuefeng Lighting, Dark Energy Power, Zhongyi Lighting, Zhenhui Fire Technology, Sence Lighting, Mingjian Lighting, Kangmingsheng Technology of Changfang Group, Shanghai Panchip Microelectronics, Rongyu Intelligent Machinery, Haoteng Machinery, Hongxin Sheng Electric and Shengtang New Material & Technology.

It is worth mentioning that under the model of cross-border integration, the GILF is in line with the global lighting market to introduce smart lighting projects and deliver brand-new lighting designs to buyers with the new concept of health and low carbon. A smart home lighting area is set up to intensively unveil new products and technologies, with a view to promoting the development of smart homes in an all-round way and providing one-stop intelligent system solutions for the lighting industry.

Besides, zones for special-purpose lightings are set up to display exhibits with specific functions and purposes in live mode, such as horticultural lighting, education lighting, car lighting and off-grid lighting.

For sub-venues, Lihe Lighting Expo Center will hold the Global Lighting Art Shopping Festival (Opening Season) with 517 exhibitors, including Dimond Life, Dongyun Daguan, Kaersidu, Kashe, Kinglong Lighting and Zhizhuo. Huayi Plaza will jointly hold the Global Lighting Shopping Festival with 300 exhibitors, including Huiyi Lighting, Osgona, WSGE5 LED, Raynice and ASWAT. Star Alliance will convene the 2020 Autumn New Product Conference for Star Alliance Brands with 400 large enterprises, including Bella, Datanggong, Shejian, Kaiyuan and Santan Lighting. Lighting Era will welcome 110 exhibitors, including Gabbiani, Jinzhiyuye and Shuijingfang. Besun Plaza will welcome 39 exhibitors, including Ausdena, Kanidi and Kabinchuagnyou. Huayu Plaza, a Chinese light mall, will hold the 2020 Autumn Chinese Lighting Cultural Festival jointly with 28 Chinese light exhibitors, among which there are Oudili, Kangnaixin and Tangqing. Streetlight City will welcome 85 well-known exhibitors, including Kehang Lighting, Quanhui Lighting and Tongde Lighting.

Great Efforts Are Made in Promoting Original Design and Developing Smart Lamp Poles

In the context of smart cities + new infrastructure construction, a huge number of 5G bases will be built in China, and the construction of smart light poles can effectively reduce the costs and improve the efficiency of the overall city operation, and further enhance the urban management efficiency.

As an exhibition platform dedicated to guiding the upgrading of industrial technology, the GILF has actively seized every opportunity in the smart lighting industry to develop smart light poles and followed the tendency of 5G and new infrastructure construction in Guzhen, in order to achieve the goal of "buying smart street lamps and launching 5G pilot programs in Guzhen".

Meanwhile, the GILF advocates original design and encourages exhibitors to display their latest original products, mainly mainstream personalized, customized, modularized and diversified original products. It also pays attention to product innovation and reform during the epidemic period and comprehensively exhibits the frontier wisdom and creativity of China's lighting industry. Zhongshan Fast-track IP Enforcement Center (ZFIPEC) set up a workstation in the fair to protect intellectual property rights in an all-round way.

Promote Industry Development both Online and Offline and Realize Accurate Production-Marketing Coordination by Launching Customized Services

In view that many overseas buyers are unable to visit the exhibition due to the epidemic, the Hosted Buyer Program Go Online will be held concurrently with the offline exhibition to provide an opportunity for Chinese enterprises to trade and communicate with global buyers uninterruptedly.

In March this year, the GILF launched an innovative online exhibition named Lighting e Fair on the B2B trading platform Denggle.com to gather the exhibitors and buyers in the cloud. In October, the Global Buyers Sourcing Online Exhibition further launched an exhibition trio: factory show, on-site booth, and B2B Denggle.com-EZBUY. With 2,500 exhibitors participating in the exhibition concurrently online and offline, this activity allows buyers to visit the exhibition online and communicate with supplier regardless of time and space constraints, and builds a three-dimensional exhibition window for export enterprises to seamlessly connect with overseas buyers, thus promoting efficient and quick trading between the supply and requisitioning parties.

The new purchase platform EXBUY combines big data recommendation with accurate manual screening to pick out matching suppliers for buyers from thousands of high-quality manufacturers. In doing so, it spares buyers the vexation of screening products and helps reduce the costs and improve the efficiency of enterprises. Many suppliers even reach out to buyers by providing products and quotes.

Live-streaming Events and Wonderful Forums Set a New Ideological Trend

The GILF has been committed to guiding innovation and upgrading and leading the industry trend. Wonderful forums held during the exhibition will gather professionals from the upper, middle and lower reaches of the industry as well as new technologies, new modes and other areas to share with them the latest trends and prospects of the lighting industry and optimize the policy chain, information chain, capital chain and industrial chain of the industry, thus creating an upgraded version of the international exhibition.

They include the 5G+Intelligent Light Pole Industry Development Forum, the Seminar on the Quality and Safety of Lamps for Primary and Secondary School Students in Guangdong Province and Quality Promotion Campaign of Guangdong Lighting Electric Equipment Hospitals, the Intelligent Agricultural Lighting Innovation Forum, the Lighting Industry Salon "Smart Home Benefits the Future" and the 7th LED Pioneering Conference.

Besides conference forums and new product release conferences held in the main venue and sub-venues, the GILF will carry out an series of online lectures on the lighting industry titled "Denggle on Line" jointly with Cali-light.com, which provide new ideas for industrial transformation and development through webcasts before the event and live broadcasts during the exhibition.

Optimization and Comprehensive Upgrading Measures Facilitate Innovative, Secure and Intimate Services

At such a global event that gathers thousands of buyers, supporting services and work are extremely important. In order to effectively contain the epidemic and ensure the safety and health of all participants, the GILF upgrades its pre-registration system by adding the real-name registration process according to the Requirements of Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council. All people entering the exhibition shall go through the real-name registration and face recognition processes. Everyone shall present their ID cards before entering the site.

The exhibition will continue to optimize the free shuttle bus services between Baiyun Airport, Zhuhai Airport, Guzhen, Xiaolan Railway Station and the main and sub-venues. Services such as medical care, alerting, express delivery, luggage storage, mobile phone charging, drinking water supply, translation and casual catering are available in the venues. Overseas buyers may also enjoy free lunch and services at VIP lounge.

Further expanding the demands at home and abroad, we will make all-out effort to provide quality products for the whole world while keeping a foothold on the source of the lighting industrial clusters. We are looking forward to seeing you on the 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair from October 22 to 26, 2020!

Website: www.denggle.com

Facebook: @guzhenlightingfair

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-guzhen-international-lighting-fair-a-grand-global-trade-feast-gathering-2-500-lighting-brands-301155284.html

SOURCE Guzhen Lighting Expo Co., Ltd