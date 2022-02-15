|
15.02.2022 14:38:00
China Internet Development Foundation releases 'Internet in China' Public Service Advertising Series
BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In China, the online ride-hailing service is available in more than 400 cities, with an annual ridership of more than 4.31 billion trips.
Every day, we start off a new journey with new relationships and new life.
Each time we start off, it is the beginning of a new story.
Nowadays, hailed cars are like our friends accompanying us to embark on a new journey toward a more beautiful future.
This video, on behalf of the Chinese online ride-hailing service industry, is dedicated to every start-off.
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfXdoEmyRDo
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747128/China_Internet_Development_Foundation_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Jiang Ying
+86-13810020044
58268109@qq.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-internet-development-foundation-releases-internet-in-china-public-service-advertising-series-301482602.html
SOURCE China Internet Development Foundation
