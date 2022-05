China is Making Sure it Can't Be Economically Sanctioned Like Russia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In their efforts to cut off Russia's elite from global markets, Western nations bent on punishing the country for its invasion of Ukraine may have inadvertently revealed their cards to another not-entirely friendly world power.On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered senior officials to divest foreign holdings, immunizing them from the sorts of sanctions the West is putting on Russian oligarchs. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported China quietly reached out to Russia about strengthening energy ties. Can you say global realignment?