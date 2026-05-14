Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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14.05.2026 21:47:09
China Is Set to Purchase 200 Boeing Jets. Here's What Investors Should do Next.
Boeing (NYSE: BA) CEO Kelly Ortberg is part of the U.S. delegation in China this week, and his company has reportedly already secured a deal. President Donald Trump announced on May 14 that China has agreed to purchase 200 Boeing 737 jets, as well as to buy U.S. soybeans, oil, liquefied natural gas, and other energy products. The announcement comes on the first day of Trump's bilateral negotiations in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While a deal with Beijing was high on Boeing's priority list, the market didn't give Boeing stock a much-needed boost, falling more than 4% in afternoon trading.Should the deal with China change how investors view Boeing stock? As with many things in the stock market, the answer is complex.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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