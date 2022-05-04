China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Wins a Project Bid from Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic

For the construction of smart language training experimental classrooms with cloud technology

BEIJING, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) ("China Liberal," the "Company," or "we"), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that the Company won a project bid from Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic ("FMP") (formerly IEN College of Minjiang University), a Sino-foreign cooperative institute between Minjiang University and Melbourne Polytechnic, for the construction of smart language training experimental classrooms with cloud technology (the "Project"), for a total consideration of RMB0.99 million (US$0.15 million) on April 28, 2022. The construction of smart language learning experimental classrooms is one of the most critical projects for FMP in 2022; these classrooms are expected to meet FMP's teaching needs featured by interactivity, flexibility, openness, diversity, and intelligence.

China Liberal underwent rigorous evaluations by FMP and received high praises for its research and development ability, advanced technology, management capability, and product quality. The Company stood out by its capability to build experimental classrooms that integrate high-quality recording function, availability of virtual figures, and IoT-empowered management and control, and support various teaching scenarios, including online, in-person, hybrid, seminar-based, interactive, dual-teacher, and well-known instructors.

Under the Project, the Company agrees to build three smart language training experimental classrooms that adopt cloud technology, consisting of one 64-seat large classroom and two 36-seat small classrooms. Utilizing the cloud technology, the Company will integrate multiple functions including teaching, research, management, and service into the digital online learning platform, which is expected to significantly enhance the operating efficiency, teaching quality, and management of FMP. The Company also agrees to use its proprietary AI-Space products, all-in-one machines designed to provide highly integrated visualization solutions, to build the classrooms as AI-Space products are known for their high stability, low energy consumption, and anti-virus features. AI-Space can solve practical issues in classroom settings by consolidating front-end audio system, video system, interactive learning system, recording system, and smart control system into one machine.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairperson and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "We are excited to win the bid to build smart language training experimental classrooms for FMP, which validates our expertise to deliver reliable and competitive smart campus solutions to serve the growing market demand. The rapid development of information technology significantly influences vocational education development. The advancement of combing education and information technology plays a vital role in developing vocational education in China. Looking forward, we will continue to develop our technologies and contribute to the modern development of vocational education as we aim to benefit students and vocational institutions in the long term."

About Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic

FMP is the first Sino-foreign cooperative education institute with independent legal status in Fujian Province, and the 12th of its kind in China. Its former name was IEN Institute of Minjiang University, which had about 20-year experience in Sino-foreign cooperative school education. FMP facilitates an approach to international education that lays emphasis on teaching quality and the development of practical and technical skills. FMP implements higher vocational education, with open, distinctive and high-level international characteristics, that aims to train students with patriotic sentiments, and international vision. FMP strives to give students an awareness of international rules and professional standards. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.fmp.edu.cn/english.

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational service provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, please visit the Company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business.

