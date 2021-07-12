China Liberal Holds OMO Teaching Seminar with Beijing Foreign Studies University to Explore New Teaching Environment Models

BEIJING, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU ) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), an educational services provider in China, providing, among other services, smart campus solutions, today announced that the Company held an online-merge-offline ("OMO") teaching seminar with Beijing Foreign Studies University ("BFSU") to explore new models of teaching environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the development of OMO teaching, making it a mainstream trend since OMO teaching model leverages the advantages of the Internet and provides a full-scene, personalized teaching and learning experience to students, which can further optimize the teaching results.

During the seminar, the Company displayed its "OMO System" which was recently introduced to BFSU. The system is developed based on the Company's proprietary all-in-one AI-Space machine and specifically designed to meet the needs of BFSU.

AI-Space can be applied to various scenarios including command center, lecture hall, conference room, multi-functional exhibition hall, smart classroom, vehicle emergency, portable command, telemedicine, science and technology court, and smart home. The Company began to develop AI-Space in September 2019, following a thorough market research and demand analysis. AI-Space adopts the design concept of all-in-one, and integrates audio processor, seamless mixed video matrix unit, programmable central control unit, gigabit switch unit, cross-platform runtime, recording and broadcasting codec, video conference terminal and multi-party interactive MCU. It adopts a hot-swappable design, which is easy to operate, has powerful application functions and can be applied to a wide range of applicable scenarios, offering users integrated solutions.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "With the development of information technology such as big data and artificial intelligence, an intelligent education environment has become a new trend. We are very honored to see that our products are used by Beijing Foreign Studies University and we hope that they bring an excellent smart classroom experience to the students. In the future, we expect to continue expanding cooperation with universities, empower education with technology, realize the in-depth integration of information technology and education, and explore new teaching environment models."

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, visit the company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

