29.04.2022 14:44:00

China Life Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: LFC; HKSE: 2628; SSE: 601628), announced that the Company has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "2021 Form 20-F"), which includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company has made available through its website (www.e-chinalife.com) its 2021 Form 20-F, which can also be accessed electronically at www.sec.gov. Upon request by any shareholder or ADR holder, the Company will also deliver, free of charge and within a reasonable period of time after such request, a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

To request a hard copy of the audited financial statements, please send your request by mail to the following address:

Proxy Services Corporation
2180 5th Avenue - Suite #4
Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-life-announces-filing-of-2021-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301536273.html

SOURCE China Life

