03.08.2023 01:00:08
China Makes Law to Limit Kids' Phone Time
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.And you thought hyperventilating Washington politicos were TikTok's biggest problem.The Chinese government on Wednesday unveiled new regulations capping the time minors can spend on their smartphones. The best part? They lay the task of enforcing the new law at the feet of online platforms, not parents. The move is a fresh blow in China's long-running crackdown on tech companies, which had been surprisingly dormant lately until now, and it bruised the stock of gaming giant Tencent and Bytedance, owner of TikTok and its sister-app Douyi.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
