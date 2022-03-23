China.org.cn: Hong Kong, Concerted efforts against COVID-19

BEIJING, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An opinion piece by Dr. Yan Xiaojun from University of Hong Kong on Hong Kong's 5th Covid-19 surge:

Since the Chinese New Year, a 5th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged Hong Kong, and aroused concerns all over China. So far, new cases have fallen since a new high, but with total cases exceeding 1 million, the situation remains dire.

Currently, the paramount task for Hong Kong's administration is stabilizing and containing the COVID-19 outbreak. As the fifth onset spreads, a rather large number of infected cases have sprouted in a short time, resulting in scarcity of medical resources. Faced with this sudden change, it's high time that we stayed united, mobilized all potential resources under the support of the Chinese central government, took every necessary measure to stabilize the situation and in turn, ensure Hong Kong society can run as smoothly as possible.

The highly contagious Omicron variant is prevalent in this new surge. With the virus sweeping across communities, the top priority for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is allocating resources to curb the outbreak. In this respect, Wuhan may have some experience to offer. During the outbreak in Wuhan, patients were received in certain designated hospitals and treated in large numbers, bringing experts together and pooling medical resources efficiently. This model provides valuable reference for Hong Kong.

We must also see that despite the virus' rampage, most infected patients only experience mild or no symptoms. Distributing resources to those most in need, sparing no effort to prevent more infections, and minimizing severe cases and deaths are the top priorities at this current stage. The prevention and control of the pandemic call for systematic effort. Under the "one country, two systems" principle, HKSAR has a different administrative framework from that of the Chinese mainland. We believe that the HKSAR government will, with due consideration to local realities, fully heed the opinions of medical professionals and experts, be prudent about timing and measures, and act with judicious planning.

For pandemic prevention and control, a country should have a coordinated playbook. "Putting people and lives first" is the value upheld by both the Chinese central government and the HKSAR government. The Chinese central government did not try to take over the role of the HKSAR government in tackling the outbreak, but instead, answered to its needs by lending every possible avenue of support. Such deeds were not only performed out of obligation, but also out of bonds between compatriots.

At present, the most precious thing of all is the solidarity. Since the outbreak in Hong Kong, many actors across China, from local governments to private entities, have expressed their support and care for Hong Kong, which greatly boosted collective confidence and determination to overcome the new COVID eruption. So long as all sectors in Hong Kong stand together, pool efforts towards the same goal rather than complain or play the blame game, the city is bound to forge through this time of difficulty. As a Chinese poem reads, "Past a fallen ship, one thousand sail onward; for a sick tree, ten thousand thrive by spring." Hong Kong that has weathered this storm will undoubtedly turn out an even more beautiful Pearl of the Orient.

