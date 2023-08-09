09.08.2023 14:39:21

China Pharma: Candesartan Tablets Passes Generic-drug-consistency-evaluation

(RTTNews) - China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) said its subsidiary Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co. has received the Drug Supplementary Application Approval Notice for its candesartan tablets by National Medical Products Administration of China, or NMPA, indicating that the company's candesartan tablets have passed the quality and efficacy consistency evaluation of generic drugs.

Candesartan is an angiotensin II antagonist, suitable for primary hypertension, and is the smallest dose of sartan drugs. It is used to maintain stable blood pressure control for 24 hours; reduce the risk of morning spikes caused by blood pressure fluctuations; reduce target organ damage caused by blood pressure fluctuations; help to reduce the hospitalization risk and mortality rate of patients with chronic heart failure, and improve symptoms and exercise ability.

