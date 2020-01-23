China Pregabalin Market Analysis and Outlook 2013-2024 - Major Manufacturers' Market Shares, Sales Price, Future Prospects

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on Chinese Pregabalin Market, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pregabalin is a new-generation drug for neuralgia treatment.

In Jul. 2004, it was approved by the European Union to treat some epileptic seizures in adults. In Dec. 2004, it was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat diabetic peripheral neuralgia and postherpetic neuralgia. In 2006, generalized anxiety disorder and social anxiety disorder became new indications of Pregabalin. In 2007, Pregabalin was approved by the FDA as the first drug to treat fibromyalgia syndrome. In 2012, Pregabalin was approved by the FDA to treat spinal cord injury (SCI)-related pains. In 2010, Lyrica was approved to enter China.



According to this research, the sales value of Lyrica increased by more than 450 times from about CNY 200,000 in 2010 to over 90.74 million in 2018.



Due to Lyrica's success, many domestic manufacturers applied for Pregabalin production. Chongqing Succeway Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s Pregabalin (trade name: Lairuike) was put in the market after obtaining the production license in 2013 and is gradually taking market share from Pfizer.



By sales value, in 2018, Pfizer's Lyrica had a market share of approximately 77.13%, and the rest market share was captured by the products of Chongqing Succeway Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. It is estimated that Pfizer's Lyrica will continue to dominate the Chinese market from 2020 to 2024 but its market share will decline because of the price competition of China-made Pregabalin.



According to the report, there is a continuous rise in the number of people suffering from indications for Pregabalin. For example, the number of epileptics in China has exceeded 10 million and increases by 500 thousand every year. Therefore, Pregabalin has a bright prospect in China.



Key Topics Covered



1 Relevant Concepts of Pregabalin

1.1 Indication

1.2 Development Process of Pregabalin in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Pregabalin in China

1.4 Sales Value over the World



2 Market Overview of Pregabalin in China, 2013-2018

2.1 Investigation on Sales Value of Pregabalin in China

2.1.1 Total Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Investigation on Sales Volume of Pregabalin in China

2.2.1 Total Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Investigation on Market Size of Pregabalin by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2018



3 Investigation on Market Share of Major Pregabalin Manufacturers in China, 2013-2018

3.1 Major Manufacturers of Pregabalin

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by sale value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by sale volume

3.2 Pfizer

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales Value and Volume of Pregabalin Produced by Pfizer in China

3.3 Chongqing Succeway Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales Value and Volume of Pregabalin Produced by Pfizer in China



4 Sales Price of Pregabalin in China Market, 2019

4.1 Referential Price of Pregabalin in China Hospital Market

4.1.1 Average Price in China

4.1.2 Sales Price of Pregabalin by Region

4.2 Referential Price of Pregabalin in China by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Pfizer (Lyrica)

4.2.2 Chongqing Succeway Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.(Lairuike)



5 Prospect of Pregabalin Market, 2020-2024

5.1 Factors influencing Pregabalin Market

5.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

5.1.2 Threats and Challenges

5.2 Generic Drugs

5.3 Forecast on Market Size of Pregabalin in China, 2020-2024

5.4 Forecast on Competition Pattern of Pregabalin in China



