China Shares Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last 10 trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 120 points or 4.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,825-point plateau and it's looking at a higher open again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism regarding further stimulus to combat the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the property stocks and oil companies, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 10.54 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 2,825.90 after trading between 2,820.43 and 2,832.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 14.72 points or 0.85 percent to end at 1,755.37.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.19 percent, while China Construction Bank collected 0.47 percent, China Merchants Bank added 0.25 percent, China Life Insurance dipped 0.15 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.36 percent, PetroChina and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) both perked 0.22 percent, China Shenhua Energy dropped 0.87 percent, Gemdale tumbled 1.74 percent, Poly Developments skidded 1.52 percent, China Vanke sank 1.00 percent and Bank of China and China Minsheng Bank both were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the sessions, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 285.80 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 23,719.37, while the NASDAQ climbed 62.67 points or 0.77 percent to 8,153.58 and the S&O 500 rose 39.84 points or 1.45 percent to 2,789.82.

The markets are closed for Good Friday - so for the holiday-shortened week, the Dow surged 12.7 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 10.6 percent and the S&P soared 12.1 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as the Federal Reserve detailed additional actions to support the economy, overshadowing a report from the Labor Department showing another jump in first-time claims for jobless benefits.

But any negative sentiment generated by the data was offset by the Fed announcing additional actions to provide up to $2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices ended sharply lower on Thursday with traders looking ahead to the outcome of the production meeting between OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $9.29 or 2.33 percent at $22.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will on Friday release March figures for consumer and producer prices later this morning. Consumer prices are tipped to have risen 4.9 percent on year, slowing from 5.2 percent in February. Producer prices are called lower by an annual 1.1 percent after easing 0.4 percent in the previous month.