China Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 105 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,985-point plateau and the it's tipped to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic with soaring oil prices offset by geopolitical concerns. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished sharply higher with gains across the board - especially from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index soared 69.32 points or 2.38 percent to finish at 2,987.12 after trading between 2,915.09 and 2,997.39. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 29.83 points or 1.95 percent to end at 1,556.60.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.04 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.79 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 1.07 percent, China Merchants Bank spiked 4.29 percent, China Life Insurance soared 5.82 percent, Ping An Insurance surged 5.94 percent, PetroChina gained 0.58 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.32 percent, China Shenhua Energy rose 0.55 percent, Gemdale jumped 2.77 percent, Poly Developments gathered 2.80 percent, China Vanke accelerated 2.60 percent and CITIC Securities skyrocketed 6.96 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks fluctuated after an initial jump but maintained a positive bias throughout the trading session on Thursday before closing significantly higher.

The Dow added 249.17 points or 0.94 percent to end at 26,753.17, while the NASDAQ rose 64.02 points or 0.80 percent to 8,051.34 and the S&P 500 gained 27.72 points or 0.95 percent to a record 2,954.18.

The jump at the start of trading came as traders continued to react positively to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed left interest rates unchanged as widely expected but signaled that the next change in interest rates is likely to be a rate cut.

Stocks gave ground mid-day following news that Iran shot down a U.S. military drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has argued the drone was flying over Iranian territory, while the U.S. claims it was over international waters when it was shot down.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits in the week ended June 15. A separate report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed regional manufacturing activity was nearly stagnant in June.

Crude oil prices rose steeply on Thursday following the escalation in geopolitical tensions with Iran. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $2.89 or 5.4 percent at $56.65 a barrel on expiration day.