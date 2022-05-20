China Stock Market Likely To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 60 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau and it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, with selling pressure expected among the technology, transportation and tobacco stocks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the properties and mixed performances from the energy companies.

For the day, the index added 10.98 points or 0.36 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,096.96 after trading as low as 3,042.67. The Shenzhen Composite Index improved 11.17 points or 0.58 percent to end at 1,952.71.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.22 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.31 percent, China Construction Bank slid 0.33 percent, China Merchants Bank declined 1.22 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.20 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.17 percent, Jiangxi Copper was down 0.29 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) added 0.66 percent, Yankuang Energy retreated 1.07 percent, PetroChina shed 0.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.46 percent, Huaneng Power rallied 3.12 percent, China Shenhua Energy lost 0.61 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.25 percent, Poly Developments accelerated 2.50 percent, China Vanke jumped 2.28 percent, China Fortune Land soared 2.54 percent and Beijing Capital Development surged 3.34 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday before finally turning lower for good and finishing in the red.

The Dow plummeted 236.94 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 31,253.13, while the NASDAQ shed 29.66 points or 0.26 percent to close at 11,388.50 and the S&P 500 sank 22.89 points or 0.58 percent to end at 3,900.79.

The volatility on the day came as traders continued to debate when the markets will reach a bottom, with the S&P 500 closing in on bear market territory.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, while the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales slumped in April. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a slowdown in in regional manufacturing activity.

Crude oil prices rallied sharply on Thursday amid expectations of a pickup in energy demand on reports Chinese officials are planning to ease restrictions in Shanghai. The dollar's weakness also contributed significantly to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $2.62 or 2.4 percent at $112.21 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see May figures for its one-year and five-year loan prime rates later today; previously, they were 3.7 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.