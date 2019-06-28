China Stock Market May Regain 3,000-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday ended the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,995-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to higher ahead of the G20 meeting that traders hope will break the trade stalemate between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 20.51 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 2,996.79 after trading between 2,981.04 and 3,011.54. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 17.05 points or 1.09 percent to end at 1,577.56.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.03 percent, while Bank of China added 0.27 percent, China Merchants Bank spiked 2.76 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.41 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 1.68 percent, Ping An Insurance soared 1.91 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.55 percent, China Shenhua Energy rose 0.20 percent, Gemdale gained 0.67 percent, Poly Developments perked 0.39 percent, China Vanke was up 0.18 percent, CITIC Securities soared 2.71 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, although the Dow ended in the red.

The Dow eased 10.24 points or 0.04 percent to 26,526.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 57.79 points or 0.73 percent to 7,967.76 and the S&P 500 rose 11.14 points or 0.38 percent to 2,924.92.

The Dow was dragged by Boeing, which came under pressure after the FAA said it recently discovered a new potential risk with the 737 Max aircraft that the aerospace giant must mitigate before the plane is returned to service.

The advance by the broader indexes came ahead to the G20 meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. They're not expected to finalize a trade deal, but traders will be looking for signs of progress toward kick-starting the stalled negotiations.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales rebounded more than expected in May, while the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week.

Crude oil futures were up slightly Thursday amid cautious moves by traders prior to the G20 summit. Traders also weighed the global crude supply and demand situation ahead of the upcoming meeting of OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.05 at $59.43 a barrel.