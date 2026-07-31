China Stock Market May Remain Rangebound On Friday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 110 points or 2.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,800-point plateau and it's likely to move back to the upside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on bargain hunting and easing oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the technology and property stocks were offset by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index lost 23.78 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 3,804.69 after trading between 3,767.50 and 3,839.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index tanked 59.87 points or 2.46 percent to end at 2,372.80.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and continued to track higher throughout the day, sending at session highs.

The Dow jumped 613.92 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 52,208.06, while the NASDAQ rallied 679.24 points or 2.78 percent to end at 25,122.18 and the S&P 500 climbed 121.48 points or 1.66 percent to close at 7,437.63.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength among tech stocks after the NASDAQ plunged to a three-month closing low on Wednesday. The Dow and the S&P 500 also ended the session at their lowest closing levels in well over a month.

Microsoft (MSFT) led the tech rally on strong earnings, while semiconductors, airlines and gold stocks also lent support.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said that consumer prices edged down in line with estimates in June, while the annual rate of growth also slowed as expected.

Crude oil prices slipped on Thursday as ongoing talks between Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz management induced positivity on the resumption of the free flow of gulf oil. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $0.65 or 0.77 percent at $83.81 per barrel.

Closer to home, China will see July results for the manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes from the National Bureau of Statistics later this morning; in June, their scores were 50.3, 50.2 and 50.6, respectively.