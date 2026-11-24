(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 50 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,540-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive thanks to easing oil prices and a sharp rebound among technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and manufacturers were offset by weakness among the technology, energy and manufacturing companies. For the day, the index rose 5.16 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 3,538.95 after trading between 3,476.65 and 3,544.60. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 44.92 points or 2.33 percent to end at 1,969.82.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow spiked 1,447.98 points or 3.01 percent to finish at 49,595.31, while the NASDAQ surged 1,471.83 points or 6.51 percent to close at 24,089.56 and the S&P 500 rallied 326.78 points or 4.73 percent to end at 7,237.17.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness, which dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in seven months.

AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) fueled the rally after the company announced Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

Semiconductor stocks also showed a substantial move back to the upside, while computer hardware stocks, gold, networking and airline stocks also saw significant strength.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday as U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $3.43 or 4.11 percent at $79.98 per barrel.