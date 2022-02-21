China Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, improving more than 60 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,490-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative due to the ongoing uncertainty created by fears that Russia will imminently invade Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index gained 22.72 points or 0.66 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,490.76 after moving as low as 3,447.03. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 9.63 points or 0.42 percent to end at 2,311.79.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China both collected 0.63 percent, while China Construction Bank advanced 0.80 percent, China Merchants Bank climbed 1.17 percent, Bank of Communications strengthened 1.22 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.39 percent, Jiangxi Copper improved 1.00 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) jumped 1.40 percent, Yankuang Energy soared 3.40 percent, PetroChina retreated 1.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.69 percent, Huaneng Power lost 0.60 percent, China Shenhua Energy spiked 1.90 percent, Gemdale skyrocketed 6.47 percent, Poly Developments surged 5.42 percent, China Vanke rallied 3.43 percent and Beijing Capital Development accelerated 2.17 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained that way through most of the session, ending firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 232.85 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 34,079.18, while the NASDAQ tumbled 168.65 points or 1.23 percent to close at 13,548.07 and the S&P 500 lost 31.39 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,348.87. For the week, the Dow dropped 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ sank 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 1.6 percent.

The sustained weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering geopolitical concerns as the Ukrainian government and Russian state-controlled media continued to exchanged accusations of cease-fire violations in the eastern part of the country.

Uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy also continued to weigh on the markets ahead of an anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a sharp increase in existing home sales last month. Also, the Conference Board showed an unexpected pullback by its leading U.S. economic indicators in January.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid signs of negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.69 or 0.36 percent at $91.07 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.2 percent in the week.

Closer to home, China will release January numbers for house prices and February figures for one-year and five-year later today. House prices were up 2.6 percent on year in December, while the one-year rate previously was 3.7 percent and the five-year rate was 4.6 percent.