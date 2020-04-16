China Stock Market May Take Further Damage

(RTTNews) - The China stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 40 points or 1.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,810-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative as the damage caused by the coronavirus to the global economy becomes apparent. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the properties and oil and insurance companies, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index lost 16.11 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 2,811.17 after trading between 2,808.70 and 2,829.75, The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 9.28 points or 0.53 percent to end at 1,736.13.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.20 percent, while Bank of China added 0.28 percent, China Construction Bank shed 0.31 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 0.89 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.08 percent, Ping An Insurance dipped 0.24 percent, PetroChina retreated 0.87 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.22 percent, China Shenhua Energy tumbled 1.48 percent, Gemdale tanked 3.07 percent, Poly Developments declined 1.86 percent and China Vanke lost 2.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday. They regained some ground but still finished firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 44.541 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 23,504.35, while the NASDAQ sank 122.56 points or 1.44 percent to 8,393.18 and the S&P 500 tumbled 62.70 points or 2.20 percent to end at 2,783.36.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street came as the latest earnings and economic news reminded investors of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the start of trading, financial giants Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) all reported sharply lower first quarter earnings.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the Commerce Department reported a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales in March, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest rate on record in April.

The Federal Reserve also saw the biggest monthly drop in U.S. industrial production in over 70 years in March, while the National Association of Home Builders reported a record monthly decline in homebuilder confidence in April.

Crude oil futures plummeted to 18-year lows on Wednesday as mounting worries about excess supply and concerns over imminent drop in energy demand took a toll on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.24 or 1.2 percent at $19.87 a barrel, the lowest close since February 2002.

Closer to home, China will see Match figures for new home prices later today; in February, prices were up 0.02 percent on month.