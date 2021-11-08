China Stock Market Predicted To Bounce Higher On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market turned lower again on Friday, one session after snapping the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 50 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,490-point plateau although it's expected to open in the green on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm as they get to react to better than expected employment data from the United States and the corresponding bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the resource stocks and properties, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 35.30 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 3,491.57 after trading between 3,491.46 and 3,525.87. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 18.74 points or 0.77 percent to end at 2,406.42.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.22 percent, while China Construction Bank shed 0.68 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.37 percent, Bank of Communications collected 0.43 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.65 percent, Jiangxi Copper tanked 3.04 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plunged 5.67 percent, Yanzhou Coal plummeted 5.95 percent, PetroChina tumbled 3.35 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.21 percent, Huaneng Power cratered 8.25 percent, China Shenhua Energy stumbled 3.18 percent, Gemdale declined 1.52 percent, Poly Developments sank 3.01 percent, China Vanke skidded 1.33 percent, China Fortune Land surrendered 1.97 percent and Bank of China and China Minsheng Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened sharply higher on Friday, faded somewhat as the day progressed but still ended solidly in the green at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 203.72 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 36,327.95, while the NASDAQ added 31.28 points or 0.20 percent to close at 15,971.59 and the S&P 500 rose 17.47 points or 0.37 percent to end at 4,697.53. For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 3.1 percent, the S&P jumped 2 percent and the Dow gained 1.4 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employment increased by more than expected in October.

The Labor Department described the job growth as widespread, with notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing.

Signals from the Federal Reserve suggesting it is not in a hurry to raise interests also continued to generate buying interest even as the central bank begins scaling back its asset purchases.

Crude oil prices showed a strong move to the upside Friday as traders continued to digest news that OPEC and its allies decided to stick with a plan to raise oil output modestly and gradually. West Texas Intermediate Crude for December delivery jumped $2.46 or 3.1 percent to $81.27 a barrel.