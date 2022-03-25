China Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the six-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 210 points or 6.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,250-point plateau although it's likely to move higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on continued upward momentum following heavy selling earlier this month. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the properties, gains from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index lost 20.77 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 3,250.26 after trading between 3,236.66 and 3,266.89. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 18.86 points or 0.87 percent to end at 2,144.34.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.22 percent, while China Construction Bank collected 0.83 percent, China Merchants Bank was up 0.02 percent, Bank of Communications shed 0.61 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.62 percent, Jiangxi Copper gained 0.67 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) added 0.33 percent, Yankuang Energy surged 4.71 percent, PetroChina increased 0.56 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) improved 0.48 percent, Huaneng Power plunged 3.43 percent, China Shenhua Energy rallied 2.45 percent, Gemdale gathered 0.07 percent, Poly Developments dropped 0.93 percent, China Vanke tanked 2.40 percent, China Fortune Land plummeted 4.51 percent, Beijing Capital Development skidded 1.03 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, erasing losses from the previous session.

The Dow spiked 349.44 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 34,707.94, while the NASDAQ jumped 269.23 points or 1.93 percent to end at 14,191.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 63.92 points or 1.43 percent to close at 4,520.16.

The support om Wall Street came as express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Traders also kept an eye on developments out of Europe, where President Joe Biden is meeting with U.S. allies in Brussels. The Biden administration has imposed additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the head of Russia's largest financial institution.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over 50 years in the week ended March 19. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled more than expected in February

Crude oil prices showed a notable move to the downside on Thursday after Iran hinted it may be close to getting a new nuclear deal with the U.S. via negotiations in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude for May delivery tumbled $2.59 or 2.3 percent to $112.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will provide final Q4 figures for current account later today; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was $73.6 billion.