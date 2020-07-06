China Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has tracked higher in four straight sessions, accelerating more than 90 points or 3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,150-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing concerns about another wave of coronavirus. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were off, and the Asian markets are also tipped to open lower.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies - while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index surged 62.24 points or 2.01 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,152.81 after trading as low as 3,104.00. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 25.84 points or 1.28 percent to end at 2,041.89.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 1.98 percent, while Bank of China collected 1.40 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 3.09 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 4.08 percent, China Life Insurance skyrocketed 9.99 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 2.58 percent, PetroChina perked 2.31 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.75 percent, Baoshan Iron gathered 2.21 percent, Gemdale fell 0.31 percent, Poly Developments dipped 0.12 percent and China Vanke gained 0.92 percent.

There is no lead from Wall Street, which was closed on Friday for the July 4 holiday, although the European markets ended lower on Friday as rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown in several states and dimmed hopes about a quick economic recovery.

According to reports, new cases of infection in the U.S. rose more than 53,000 in 24 hours Thursday, marking a record single-jump around the country and have continued that trend through the weekend.

In an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the virus may be mutating to become more transmissible, with high viral loads.

The mood was bearish almost right through Friday's session. The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.78 percent. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.33 percent, Germany's DAX shed 0.64 percent and France's CAC 40 slid 0.84 percent, while Switzerland's SMI ended down 0.61 percent.

Meanwhile, the German Parliament has passed a resolution saying that the European Central Bank (ECB) has met the requirements from a top German court concerning the bank's massive bond-buying program.