China Stock Market Predicted To Open Under Pressure On Friday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 60 points or 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,250-point plateau and it's likely to see additional consolidation on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and resource and energy companies.

For the day, the index lost 14.39 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 3,252.20 after trading between 3,246.06 and 3,272.04. The Shenzhen Composite Index slumped 19.66 points or 0.92 percent to end at 2,117.96.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.27 percent, while Bank of China strengthened 1.55 percent, China Construction Bank jumped 1.62 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 1.23 percent, Bank of Communications advanced 1.39 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.92 percent, Jiangxi Copper tumbled 2.38 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) tanked 2.51 percent, Yankuang Energy improved 1.00 percent, PetroChina eased 0.18 percent, Huaneng Power plummeted 5.08 percent, China Shenhua Energy spiked 2.55 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.11 percent, Poly Developments fell 0.11 percent, China Vanke added 0.90 percent, Beijing Capital Development skyrocketed 8.55 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and the losses accelerated as the session progressed, finishing solidly in the red.

The Dow plummeted 550.46 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 34,678.35, while the NASDAQ plunged 221.76 points or 1.54 percent to close at 14,220.52 and the S&P 500 tumbled 72.04 points or 1.57 percent to end at 4,530.41.

Selling pressure picked up considerably in the final hour of the last trading day of the quarter, which marked the first negative quarter for the major averages since the first quarter of 2020.

For the first three months of 2022, the Nasdaq plummeted by 9.1 percent and the S&P 500 and Dow dove by 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, although the major averages regained some ground in March.

Traders may also have been looking to safer havens ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report later today.

Crude oil prices drifted plummeted on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months. West Texas International Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $7.54 or 7 percent at $100.28 a barrel, the lowest close since March 16.